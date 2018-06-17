Naviaddress Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million (CRYPTO:NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and DDEX. Naviaddress has a market cap of $2.46 million and $150,332.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003584 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00581332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00253449 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00094474 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naviaddress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.