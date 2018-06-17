Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.21

Headlines about Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Acquisition earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 47.0967929894794 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE NNA remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 291,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,957. The firm has a market cap of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.68 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

NNA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

