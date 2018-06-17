Head-To-Head Review: Danaos (DAC) versus Navios Maritime (NM)

Navios Maritime (NYSE: NM) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -33.99% -16.02% -3.95% Danaos 18.57% 22.61% 3.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Navios Maritime and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 1 0 2 0 2.33 Danaos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Navios Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.86%. Danaos has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Navios Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime is more favorable than Danaos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime and Danaos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $463.05 million 0.22 -$165.91 million ($1.01) -0.85 Danaos $451.73 million 0.33 $83.90 million $1.05 1.29

Danaos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime. Navios Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danaos beats Navios Maritime on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The company's fleet consists of 71 vessels totaling 7.2 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

