Navistar International (NAV) and Ferrari (RACE) Head-To-Head Review

Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ferrari pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Navistar International does not pay a dividend. Ferrari pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Navistar International has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International 1.69% -4.49% 3.39% Ferrari 16.44% 79.32% 13.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navistar International and Ferrari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $8.57 billion 0.49 $30.00 million $0.51 83.98 Ferrari $3.86 billion 7.29 $605.15 million $3.19 46.68

Ferrari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navistar International. Ferrari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navistar International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Navistar International and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 0 8 9 0 2.53 Ferrari 1 3 4 0 2.38

Navistar International currently has a consensus target price of $45.73, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. Ferrari has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.35%. Given Navistar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navistar International is more favorable than Ferrari.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Navistar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Navistar International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navistar International beats Ferrari on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it designs and manufactures mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2017, it had approximately 728 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 87 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Further, it offers non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. Additionally, the company provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; and manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 48 retail Ferrari stores, including 30 franchised stores and 18 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 164 authorized dealers operating 185 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

