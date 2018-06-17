NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.50 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

