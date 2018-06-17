Nebulas Hits Market Capitalization of $248.67 Million (CRYPTO:NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Nebulas token can now be bought for $5.47 or 0.00083201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, IDEX, Gate.io and OKEx. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $248.67 million and approximately $41.01 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00598594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00261547 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00094761 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas’ genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,500,000 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, Neraex, IDEX, BCEX, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

