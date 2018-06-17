Nectar One Day Volume Reaches $146,598.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Nectar token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00006248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nectar has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $146,598.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00040059 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00375558 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000833 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000469 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001468 BTC.

About Nectar

NEC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,006,926,571 tokens. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Token Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nectar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.