Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inogen (INGN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

“We hosted for management meetings in Boston and Toronto last week. Recent sales and marketing investments (CRM, training, and new hires) are paying off with higher growth. We think INGN’s DTC channel is a competitive advantage and one that is difficult for competitors to copy. INGN is increasingly spending its R&D dollars on research as opposed to development; we expect it to launch the G5 next year. The US POC market remains significantly underpenetrated and international markets, particularly emerging markets, have minimal penetration. Despite facing some much larger competitors, we believe INGN has the best POCs and that it can maintain its lead. We expect INGN to sustain very strong revenue growth for the next few years and to continue to deliver upside to consensus estimates and we reiterate our Strong Buy rating.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 price target on Inogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Inogen in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

INGN stock opened at $183.59 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $193.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 140.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. Inogen had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Inogen will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Heather D. Rider sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $429,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $349,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,601.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,929 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Inogen by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

