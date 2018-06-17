Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report $5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.66 and the lowest is $5.15. Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,466.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. Canaccord Genuity set a $94.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics opened at $79.96 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $111.36.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $14,889,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,285.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $286,444.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,019 shares of company stock valued at $75,562,898. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,431,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,883,000 after buying an additional 431,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,605,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,893,000 after buying an additional 723,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,705,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,860,000 after buying an additional 49,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,355.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,208,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

