NEO (CRYPTO:NEO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62.02 Million

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One NEO coin can currently be bought for about $38.64 or 0.00591520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. NEO has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $62.02 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEO has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003541 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00260642 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00094606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001319 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official website is neo.org. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Qryptos, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Bibox, BigONE, Allcoin, DragonEX, Ovis, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Quoine, Exrates, Coinsuper, Bittrex, TDAX, CoinEgg, Switcheo Network, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Lbank, Tidebit, Huobi, Koinex, Abucoins, Cryptopia, BCEX, Coinnest, Livecoin, Kucoin, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

