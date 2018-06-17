Neogen Co. (NEOG) Stake Decreased by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 95.21, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In related news, Director G Bruce Papesh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,374.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,973. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

