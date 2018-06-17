Neogen (NEOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of Neogen opened at $81.88 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Neogen has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Herbert sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,574,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Bruce Papesh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,124 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,995,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,695,000 after acquiring an additional 972,709 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,043,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 958,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after acquiring an additional 233,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 948,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.