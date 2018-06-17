NeoGenomics (NEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.25

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 19744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 218.00, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 114,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,881.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,493.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Jones sold 169,467 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $1,979,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,766 shares of company stock worth $5,101,225. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 441,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

