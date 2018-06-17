Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neos Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4109663991741 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics traded down $0.10, hitting $6.70, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 252,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,020. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.29.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 211.13% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOS shares. BidaskClub cut Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Neos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Neos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

