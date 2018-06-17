Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neos Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.0393539568986 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

Neos Therapeutics opened at $6.70 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.08. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.29.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 211.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.