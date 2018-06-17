American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 121,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,284 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 604,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $434,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,351.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hill sold 26,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,052,311.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,311.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,956,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $77.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson set a $79.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

