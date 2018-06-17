NetApp (NTAP) PT Raised to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on NetApp to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,303,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $77.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,450 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $167,065.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $309,173.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $1,139,958.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,956,870. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 441.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

