Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NetEase (NTES) Stock Price

News headlines about NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetEase earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.1052301284759 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.21.

Shares of NetEase traded down $0.16, reaching $254.88, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,718,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,238. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. NetEase has a 52-week low of $222.32 and a 52-week high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 17.46%. equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.