First Foundation Advisors Has $5.13 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $2,954,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 60,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $187,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,944,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,496,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,919 shares of company stock valued at $90,089,624. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix opened at $391.98 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $398.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective (up from $281.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $266.74 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

