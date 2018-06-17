Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Nomad Foods worth $24,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 411,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $539.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.39 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.