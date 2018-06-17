Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Stake Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474,572 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 161,531 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.17% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $24,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Eric M. Rychel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs traded down $0.15, hitting $8.66, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 11,792,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,809. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

