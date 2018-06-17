Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $22.73 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.43% of PRA Health Sciences worth $22,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,440,000 after buying an additional 91,181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 19,083.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.00. 1,262,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,769. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $701.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.73 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 4.07%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.