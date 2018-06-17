Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chemours Co (CC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,181 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Chemours worth $23,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $882,018,000 after buying an additional 2,323,538 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,698,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after purchasing an additional 674,071 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Chemours by 564.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 458,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 389,313 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chemours by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 681,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 373,261 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

In other news, CFO Mark Newman sold 43,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $2,185,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,965.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erich Parker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,826 shares of company stock valued at $12,547,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 2,711,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,830. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Chemours had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

