FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) Holdings Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,029 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.22% of FS Investment worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in FS Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 497,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FS Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in FS Investment by 452.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FS Investment by 9,310.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,158,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,910 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in FS Investment by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,546,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 909,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment opened at $7.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FS Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.22 million. FS Investment had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 31.75%. research analysts forecast that FS Investment Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Investment declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. FS Investment’s payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,885 shares of FS Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $41,489.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Adelman acquired 15,008 shares of FS Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $105,806.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $240,144.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,645 shares of company stock valued at $167,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on FS Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

FS Investment Profile

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

