Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $30.17 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.17% of AMETEK worth $30,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,074,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,426,000 after purchasing an additional 886,625 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,369,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,257,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,425,000 after purchasing an additional 85,260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,095,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,343,000 after purchasing an additional 681,646 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK traded up $0.25, reaching $75.09, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,503,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,022. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.21%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $151,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

