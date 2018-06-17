Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,478 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.16% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 26,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate opened at $13.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $396.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.64. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 32.04%. analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 100.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

