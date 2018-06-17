National Storage (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in National Storage (NYSE:NSA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.29% of National Storage worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 99,551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Storage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71,928 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Storage by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 99,367 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage opened at $29.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Storage has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. National Storage had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that National Storage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. National Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on National Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on National Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Storage in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised National Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

