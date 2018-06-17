Neuralstem (CUR) Trading Down 16%

Shares of Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) were down 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 595,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 195,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Neuralstem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neuralstem had a negative net margin of 5,281.44% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

