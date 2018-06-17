Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Neuroderm (NDRM) Share Price

Media stories about Neuroderm (NASDAQ:NDRM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neuroderm earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.6710956374202 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Neuroderm remained flat at $$38.85 during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Neuroderm has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Neuroderm Company Profile

NeuroDerm Ltd. is an Israel-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, primarily Parkinson’s disease, as well as other CNS diseases. The Company’s Parkinson’s disease product candidates are drug-device combination products, with devices and varying levodopa (LD)/carbidopa (CD) or apomorphine concentrations and dosages.

