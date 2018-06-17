Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0697

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. Neutron has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $1,043.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutron has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040655 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00753526 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 36,309,122 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

