Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) Short Interest Update

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,919,226 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 2,755,754 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,428,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevsun Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

NSU traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 299,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,972. Nevsun Resources has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter. Nevsun Resources had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nevsun Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,682,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevsun Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nevsun Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 109,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Nevsun Resources by 906.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,388,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nevsun Resources by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,365,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 387,003 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevsun Resources

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

