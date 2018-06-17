Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Media Investment Group (NEWM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, May 26th. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Media Investment Group, Inc. is an online advertising and digital marketing company. The company’s core products include daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; locally focused Websites; mobile sites and yellow page directories. Its print and online products provide local market news and information that covers various topics, such as local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, and local schools. It also invests in diversified portfolio of local media assets. New Media Investment Group Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised New Media Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of New Media Investment Group traded up $0.36, hitting $18.81, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 904,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,404. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. New Media Investment Group has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. equities research analysts predict that New Media Investment Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,438.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in New Media Investment Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

