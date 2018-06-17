New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Mountain Finance earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.7664200229835 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC remained flat at $$13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 276,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,987. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.54.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.86 million. equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.43%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

