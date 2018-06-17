Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Share Price

Media stories about New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.7316720967965 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.51.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp traded down $0.18, reaching $103.81, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,727. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

