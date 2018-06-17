New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.9431144383449 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp traded down $0.18, reaching $103.81, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,727. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.84 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.51.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

