New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, May 31st.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDU. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.51.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $108.40. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.84 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 15.23%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

