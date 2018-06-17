New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,217 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,053,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 286,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp opened at $103.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $108.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.51.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

