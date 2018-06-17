New Relic (NEWR) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News articles about New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Relic earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 44.6629496903874 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on New Relic from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded New Relic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

NEWR stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 940,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,457. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.78 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.34 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. New Relic’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,220.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,549,368.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,166 shares of company stock valued at $29,650,300. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

