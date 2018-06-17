New Relic (NEWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 8th.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New Relic to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Relic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.73.

New Relic opened at $108.62 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.78 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.34 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,257 shares in the company, valued at $34,530,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $6,328,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,166 shares of company stock valued at $29,650,300. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in New Relic by 2,271.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

