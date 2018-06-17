Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 31,759 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,759 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 646,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Vetr raised New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of New Residential Investment opened at $18.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.90.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 89.43%. The firm had revenue of $259.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.