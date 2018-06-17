New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,881,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,978,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,764,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,366,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health opened at $57.67 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health Corp has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In other news, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $243,601.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 30,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,951,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,777 shares of company stock worth $4,326,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Stephens set a $62.00 price target on Encompass Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

