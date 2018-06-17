New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $157.73 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,370 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Applied Materials worth $157,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30,757.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.16 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $49.31 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

