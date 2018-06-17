New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.97 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (ROG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Rogers worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rogers by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Rogers opened at $122.41 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $165,107.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janice E. Stipp sold 9,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,582. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

