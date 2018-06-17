New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,500 Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 161,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In related news, insider David W. Mccreight sold 147,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $5,677,674.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $398,210.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,530 shares of company stock worth $15,240,008 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters opened at $45.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

