New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $186.38 Million Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Raytheon worth $186,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon traded down $1.15, hitting $201.53, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 3,339,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,721. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $159.46 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $209,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,706.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,734 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.