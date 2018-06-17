Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,222,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A worth $118,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CQS Cayman LP grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 568,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 114,249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 611,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 376,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,520,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,811,000 after buying an additional 2,063,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A traded up $0.08, hitting $44.66, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 19,272,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,307,273. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

