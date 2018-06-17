New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $237.82 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $237,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,541,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,251 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $14,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,896,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,936,214,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan Mahony sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $413,923.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,464 shares of company stock worth $67,151,955 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co opened at $86.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

