New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 74,621 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,621 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Vishay Intertechnology opened at $24.45 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.34. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.06 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 0.20%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

