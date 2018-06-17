Newfield Exploration’s (NYSE:NFX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Williams Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Williams Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KLR Group upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newfield Exploration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Shares of NFX stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 4,742,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. Newfield Exploration has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.56 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newfield Exploration news, Director Roger B. Plank purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,560.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 25.4% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 6.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth about $351,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

