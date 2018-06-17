News Corp Class A (NWSA) Shares Bought by TLP Group LLC

TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 21,611.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in News Corp Class A were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Corp Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in News Corp Class A by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 231,117 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in News Corp Class A by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in News Corp Class A by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,410,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in News Corp Class A by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered News Corp Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on News Corp Class A in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded News Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of News Corp Class A opened at $15.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.90. News Corp Class A has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. News Corp Class A had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. News Corp Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that News Corp Class A will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

